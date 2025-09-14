Nicole Kidman shares major update as ‘Big Little Lies’ confirms S3

Nicole Kidman’s new post has warmed the hearts of her fans.
On Saturday, September 13, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress announced on Instagram a major update about her upcoming film, Practical Magic 2, sparking excitement among her admirers.
The Babygirl starlet shared that her forthcoming fantasy romantic comedy-drama film – directed by Susanne Bier and penned by Akiva Goldsman – has officially wrapped filming.
Practical Magic 2 is a sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic, and is based on Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel, titled The Book of Magic.
“That’s a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic,” read the caption.
Accompanying the exciting update was a heartwarming clip showing Kidman and Sandra Bullock laughing and strolling in a lush meadow.
Fans’ reactions:
Moments after Nicole Kidman posted the delightful update, her fans flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.
“This video is therapeutic, we love to see the two together,” a first sweetly penned.
Another commented, “oh thank you for bringing this to life, you two. we love you.”
“can't wait to see u again and to hear these amazing laughs,” added a third.
Practical Magic 2 plot:
Kidman and Bullock’s Practical Magic 2 centers around “a multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other,” according to IMDb.
Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies Season 3:
The delightful update about Practical Magic 2 comes days after it was announced that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies has been confirmed for season 3.