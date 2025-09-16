Demi Lovato announces release date for new album ‘It’s Not That Deep’

Demi Lovato has finally unveiled her upcoming album.
On Monday, September 15, the Heart Attack singer sparked a buzz among fans by announcing her ninth studio album, titled It’s Not That Deep, and its release date.
In the post, Lovato shared that her upcoming album reflects where she is in life now and expressed pride in her work.
“IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. my ninth studio album, will be yours on october 24,” revealed the Let It Go hitmaker, adding, “this music is a reflection of where i am now. so proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!!!”
She continued, “thank you @dsachon and @imogene for helping me to make the cover art of my dreams. we created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know i had to lock the f**k in.”
The songstress also expressed gratitude to fans by sweetly writing, “and thank you to my lovatics — i love you and i’ll never let you go.”
Alongside the caption, the Confident singer also dropped a vibrant cover for her forthcoming album.
Demi Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep release date:
It’s Not That Deep by Demi Lovato is slated to release on October 24, 2025.
When did Demi Lovato release her last album?
Demi Lovato released her last album, Holy Fvck, in 2022.