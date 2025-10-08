Home / Royal

Royal Family bring regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament: Photos

King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and other members of the Royal Family grace the parliament opening with regal elegance

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Royal Family bring regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament
Royal Family bring regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament

The new parliamentary year has officially been kicked off in Denmark!

On Tuesday, October 7, Amalienborg Palace shared a major update on Instagram, announcing that the Danish Royal Family attended the opening of Parliament, marking the start of the new parliamentary year.

To witness the milestone ceremony, King Frederik X was joined by wife Queen Mary, mother Queen Margrethe II, and aunt Princess Benedikte at the Kongelogen (the Royal Gallery) in the Parliament Hall.

After the opening, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a powerful speech at the parliament.

“The Parliament year always begins on the first Tuesday in October, when the Parliament is to be reset,” stated the Royals in the post’s caption.

They continued, “Their Majesties the King and Queen, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte witnessed the opening of the Parliament from the Kongelogen in the Parliament Hall earlier today, where the Prime Minister gave the opening speech and, as tradition has, finished with a threefold live for Denmark.”

In the photos shared by the palace, King Frederik was photographed wearing a striking black suit with a dotted tie, as he sat beside Queen Mary, who exuded regal elegance in a mesmerizing peach-colored net frock with dark blue coat.

Queen Margrethe looked graceful in a white shirt layered under a patterned coat, and paired with a matching skirt.

Meanwhile, Princess Benedikte also looked beautiful in a multi-colored coat with plain purple skirt.

You Might Like:

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession
The Prince of Wales shares thoughts on losing prominent family member

King Charles displays his softer side for Harry, Meghan with quiet move

King Charles displays his softer side for Harry, Meghan with quiet move
The British monarch makes subtle move to express his affection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces new setback as government cuts ties with his charity

Prince Harry faces new setback as government cuts ties with his charity
The Duke of Sussex’s charity role took a hit as Chad’s government cut ties with African Parks

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm
His Majesty stepped out for crucial meeting in Stockholm without his wife Queen Rania

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty reunited in the United Kingdom after 19 months during the Duke's trip

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William
His Majesty and the Prince of Wales are reportedly 'not on speaking terms' after Prince's sensational interview

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles
The Prince of Wales talked about family, fatherhood, and the modernizing monarchy in a rare interview

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota
The Norwegian prince landed in the US to mark the 200th anniversary of organised emigration

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace
Their Majesties was invited for a meaningful royal event by King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny
The Duchess of York appeared to have totally withdrawn from public view amid new scandal

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US
Meghan Markle’s surprise product release stuns fans ahead of her foreign trip

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions
King Charles gives final verdict as Prince William pins pressure on monarch for big decision