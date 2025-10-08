Royal Family bring regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament: Photos

The new parliamentary year has officially been kicked off in Denmark!
On Tuesday, October 7, Amalienborg Palace shared a major update on Instagram, announcing that the Danish Royal Family attended the opening of Parliament, marking the start of the new parliamentary year.
To witness the milestone ceremony, King Frederik X was joined by wife Queen Mary, mother Queen Margrethe II, and aunt Princess Benedikte at the Kongelogen (the Royal Gallery) in the Parliament Hall.
After the opening, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a powerful speech at the parliament.
“The Parliament year always begins on the first Tuesday in October, when the Parliament is to be reset,” stated the Royals in the post’s caption.
They continued, “Their Majesties the King and Queen, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte witnessed the opening of the Parliament from the Kongelogen in the Parliament Hall earlier today, where the Prime Minister gave the opening speech and, as tradition has, finished with a threefold live for Denmark.”
In the photos shared by the palace, King Frederik was photographed wearing a striking black suit with a dotted tie, as he sat beside Queen Mary, who exuded regal elegance in a mesmerizing peach-colored net frock with dark blue coat.
Queen Margrethe looked graceful in a white shirt layered under a patterned coat, and paired with a matching skirt.
Meanwhile, Princess Benedikte also looked beautiful in a multi-colored coat with plain purple skirt.