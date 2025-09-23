Home / Royal

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey

Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey 

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out for a meaningful royal engagement in the absence of her husband, King Abdullah II.

When it comes to representing the Jordanian monarchy on international platforms, Her Majesty knows how to share royal duties equally.

On Monday, September 22, Queen delivered a powerful speech at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, while King was on his trip to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The 55-year-old monarch turned to her official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse into her historical speech.

"My speech yesterday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the declaration of Beijing," the mom-of-four stated in her caption.

She continued, "My remarks reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday." 

The Jordanian Royal Family member brilliantly used the platform to issue an urgent call to address the devastating impact of wars and conflicts on women and girls across the globe.

On the same day, when Queen Rania was internationally representing Jordanian sovereignty in New York City, His Majesty, King Abdullah II, was meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss coordinating efforts aimed at combating the ongoing conflicts between Muslim communities.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet's, 4th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 failed to impress fans

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation
The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, dazzles in breathtaking white gown as she presents the 2025 Sócrates Award

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting
The Duchess of Edinburgh shares British delicacy with Japanese children during her recent trip