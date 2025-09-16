Royal Family shares disappointing update on Queen Camilla before key events  

Buckingham Palace has shared concerning news regarding King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, ahead of key royal events in the United Kingdom.
According to the BBC, Her Majesty has pulled out of attending the funeral ceremony of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, due to a painful health recovery.
"It's understood HM hopes to have recovered sufficiently to attend all elements of the State Visit and this week's other engagements," the Royal Family said in a statement via X.
They additionally revealed that the late Duchess's husband, The Duke of Kent, was also aware of the situation, which he completely understood, and advised her to rest at Windsor Castle.
The funeral of a late royal member took place on Tuesday, September 16, led by The Duke of Kent and his children.
Despite Queen's unexpected injury, His Majesty and other senior royals will be arriving later at the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral.
Reportedly, the 78-year-old Queen is currently recovering from acute sinusitis and has a painful inflammation of the sinuses.
However, Queen Camilla will join King Charles in welcoming the United States of America's 47th President, Donald Trump, and First Lady, Melania Trump, on Wednesday, September 17, due to this painful inflammation of the sinuses.