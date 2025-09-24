Claudia Cardinale breathes her last at age of 87 

Italian legendary star, Claudia Cardinale, has peacefully died at the age of 87 in her residence in Nemours, France.
On Tuesday, September 23, the deceased actress’s agent, Laurent Savry, confirmed her death in an emotional statement.
However, the cause of her death has not been disclosed by Cardinale’s family and her management team.
"She leaves us the legacy of a free and inspired woman, both as a woman and as an artist," Savry told the French media outlet.
Cardinale, who enjoyed a long and varied acting career with her extensive working experience in films and theatres, has starred in more than 100 films and made-for-television productions.
The Tunisian-born actress began her acting career in 1957 after she bagged a beauty contest in Tunis and was later rewarded with a trip to the Venice Film Festival.
She reportedly gained international popularity in 1963 after she worked in Federico Fellini's fantasy-comedy film, 8-1/2.
During her rising acting career, she also hid her secret pregnancy, which she said was the result of an abusive relationship.
Later, the deceased actress gave birth to a son, Patrick, in London in 1958 and passed him off as a younger brother for several years.
She is also survived by her only daughter, Claudia Squitieri, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and director, Pasquale Squitieri.