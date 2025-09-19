Henry Cavill breaks silence after painful injury during ‘Highlander’ filming  

Henry Cavill has reportedly confirmed the delay in production of his highly anticipated film, Highlander.
For the unaware, last week, a few reports suggested that the 42-year-old English actor had met with an accident during his tough training for his upcoming movie.
Now, on Friday, September 19, Cavill turned to his official Instagram account to share his first statement to update his fans on his condition.
However, the Justice League star chose the most poetic way, as he shows off his wrapped foot and ankle, an injury he incurred while training for the movie’s extensive swordplay.
He penned, "Out of the night that covers me, black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be. For my unconquerable soul."
"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance. My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears," the Man of Steel actor shared.
He continued, “Looms but the Horror of the shade, and yet the menace of the years. Finds and shall find me unafraid.”
“It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” the Enola Homes actor concluded.
It is important to note that Henry Cavill’s new film, Highlander, is a remake of Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 cult action hit that starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown.
As of now, the new movie’s creators have yet to make an announcement regarding its release.