Jennifer Lopez drops 'lil' sneak peek into new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' 

Jennifer Lopez has finally shared the first look at her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
On Wednesday, September 24, the Unstoppable actress dropped a sneak peek into her new song, Never You, from her new mystery-thriller film.
In the viral footage, Lopez lip-syncs her song alongside her lead actor, Diego Luna.
The 55-year-old American singer-turned-actress was looking unrecognisable as she transformed her locks into blonde.
"Never You lil sneak peek from Kiss of the Spider Woman," the mom-of-two penned the caption.
The song was initially released on Lopez’s official YouTube channel on Friday, September 19, 2025.
As the new sneak peek of the film gained popularity on social media, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over her forthcoming project.
One fan said, "So proud of you, mama! I can’t wait! ILY!"
"I love this song! Your voice is angelic, Jen," a second noted.
While a third commented, "Omg soooo Amazing, your Voice is sooooo beautiful."
It is important to note that Kiss of the Spider Woman marks her first film since she declared herself single following her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year.
Kiss of the Spider Woman is set to hit big screens on October 10, 2025.