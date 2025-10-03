Home / Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

The Grand Duke Guillaume succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, after the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

King Willem-Alexander and his life partner, Queen Máxima, of the Netherlands, officially attended Grand Duke Henri's high-profile abdication ceremony in Luxembourg.   

On Friday, October 3, the royal couple travelled to Luxembourg alongside their daughter, Princess of Orange, to represent the Netherlands' monarchy.

"The King, Queen Máxima and the Princess of Orange are present in Luxembourg at the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the installation of Crown Prince Guillaume," the Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, "The abdication will take place in the Grand Duke's Palace, and the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Duke will take place in Parliament. The Royal Couple and the Princess of Orange are subsequently present at the ceremonies at the city hall and in the evening attend the gala dinner at the Grand Duchess Palace."

Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and new monarch, 43, succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri, after 25 years on the throne. 

He will be crowned and sworn in on the Constitution before the 60 members of the Chamber of Deputies, in a ceremony attended by royal representatives from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Over the weekend, the Grand Duke will undertake his traditional tour of the country, which will conclude with a Sunday Mass celebrated by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Luxembourg.    

You Might Like:

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig
King Charkes may step out after son Prince William takes subtle dig at him in 'The Reluctant Traveler' episode

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute
The Spanish Royal Family drops King Felipe's meaningful engagement took place at La Zarzuela Palace earlier this week

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit
The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William reveals non-negoitiable rule for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip
The Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie's new initiative for the sexual abuse survivors during her Congo visit

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie wave to the public after swearing-in ceremony

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew react to King Charles’ big decision against them

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health
The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy