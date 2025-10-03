King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

King Willem-Alexander and his life partner, Queen Máxima, of the Netherlands, officially attended Grand Duke Henri's high-profile abdication ceremony in Luxembourg.
On Friday, October 3, the royal couple travelled to Luxembourg alongside their daughter, Princess of Orange, to represent the Netherlands' monarchy.
"The King, Queen Máxima and the Princess of Orange are present in Luxembourg at the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the installation of Crown Prince Guillaume," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
They continued, "The abdication will take place in the Grand Duke's Palace, and the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Duke will take place in Parliament. The Royal Couple and the Princess of Orange are subsequently present at the ceremonies at the city hall and in the evening attend the gala dinner at the Grand Duchess Palace."
Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and new monarch, 43, succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri, after 25 years on the throne.
He will be crowned and sworn in on the Constitution before the 60 members of the Chamber of Deputies, in a ceremony attended by royal representatives from the Netherlands and Belgium.
Over the weekend, the Grand Duke will undertake his traditional tour of the country, which will conclude with a Sunday Mass celebrated by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Luxembourg.