رابی پیرزادہ کا عبایہ برینڈ متعارف کرانے کا اعلان

Salam, few days back 5 women came to me and said u have been giving our children education n groceries since long, now we know who are u,u left tv or filmein and now u don’t ve work like us, when I didn’t answer they continued that they want to pay me back, by sewing my clothes and cleaning my house,cook food. It actually brought tears to my eyes they had no mood to leave me alone. There came this idea to my mind, ABAYA AND HIJAAB stitching, not for me, but to sell and let them find some work.So here i need ur help, if u have any skill from logo designing to market it contact me directly on rabipirzadaofficial@gmail.com must mention in subject ur skill. Let’s help these brave women earn there living. I believe best SADQA JARIA is to help mankind. #chotisibaat ‬