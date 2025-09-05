Royal Family receives condolences from Keir Starmer on Duchess of Kent's death 

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, paid heartfelt tribute to the entire British Royal Family on the tragic death of the Duchess of Kent.
For those unaware, Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of one of the Royal Family's members in a heartbreaking statement on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Shortly after the news of the sudden demise gained traction, tributes and condolences poured in for the late duchess.
In addition to the Royal Family members, the world's key leaders and the politician, Sir Keith, released an emotional homage.
"I wish to send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the 63-year-old British lawyer-turned-politician added.
He continued lamenting, "For many years, she was one of our hardest-working royals – supporting our late Queen Elizabeth II in her official duties at home and abroad."
It is important to note that the Duchess of Kent, who became one of the oldest members of the Royal Family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, was announced dead at the age of 91 by King Charles in an official statement on Instagram.
"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the somber note read.
When did the Duchess of Kent die?
Duchess of Kent was passed away at Kensington Palace on September 4, Thursday.
As of now, neither King Charles nor his representatives have revealed further details of late Her Royal Highness' mass funeral.