Austin Butler makes sweet comment on Zoë Kravitz as Harry Styles romance grows 

Austin Butler has recently revealed where he stands as Zoë Kravitz's romance with Harry Styles heats up.
The co-stars sat down to promote their new film, Caught Stealing, while disclosing their never-before-seen off-screen chemistry.
During the conversation, Austin candidly asked Zoë about her first impression of him when they initially met, according to Vogue.
"Funnier than I anticipated," the Batman actress immediately replied.
After his intense question, the Blink Twice starlet asked the Dune 2 actor, "What is something you initially hated but learned to love about her?"
To which he confessed, "No, I never hated anything about you."
It is important to note that Zoë and Austin's new film, Caught Stealing, was globally premiered in theatres on August 29, 2025.
As this lighthearted admission gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to the comments sections as most of them believed the popular actor is seemingly in love with his Caught Stealing co-star.
One commented, "Austin seems in love with her."
"Someone said they’re Nara & Lucky Smith with a different font, and I can’t unsee it," a second noted.
Another gushed, "He seems quite into her, or is it just me. They seem to have such chemistry also, and I JUST KNOWWW THAT'S HER TYPE."
This update comes a few weeks after Zoë Kravitz interrupted her promotional tour in Rome, Italy, to spend quality time with the renowned English singer, Harry Styles.
At the time, she first spotted him roaming on the busy streets of Italy while holding hands with the Night Changes crooner.
Since then, she has not revealed who she is currently seeing, whether Harry Styles or Austin Butler.