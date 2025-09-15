Prince Daniel marks 52nd birthday celebrations at joyful charity event 

Prince Daniel of Sweden is celebrating his 52nd birthday with heartwarming celebrations.
The Duke of Västergötland arranged a joyful event for his charitable organization, Generation Pep, and encouraged children to participate in the multi-sports tournament.
On Monday, September 15, the Swedish Royal Family turned to the Instagram account to share a video of the prince presenting several medals to the little kids, who participated in the race.
"What a great day we had together during Pep Day! A big thank you to all the children who ran Prince Daniel's race with energy and joy - you are real role models!" they stated the caption.
They continued, "And thank you to all the organizations and firefighters who were there spreading joy of movement and inspiration all day."
Generation Pep is a non-profit organization working to give children and young people the opportunity and will to live active and healthy lives, founded by the Duke alongside his wife and next heir to the Swedish throne, Crown Princess Victoria.
Prince Daniel got married to Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
They are also parents to their two children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, 7.