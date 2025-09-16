Dwayne Johnson shares 'inside look' at his new film 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson is giving an inside look at his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.
The Red Notice star, who plays MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the sports film, took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 16, to share a few behind-the-scenes snippets of his new project.
"A personal inside look at The Smashing Machine. Never expected this to happen, but this film has changed my life and illuminated parts of me I didn't know existed. Very freeing for me." Dwayne begins in his caption.
They continued, "Emily's performance in this film absolutely shakes your soul. She's the heartbreaking truth that the loved ones of fighters often sacrifice themselves too."
"Our writer & director, @bowedtie Benny Safdie, provided a singularly inspired, and safe place for us to go raw, take flight, transform, and eventually- a hard landing. Thank you, Benny," the Jumanji actor stated.
He concluded his long statement with a powerful message of true self-acceptance while being at peace with one's true self.
For those unaware, Dwayne Johnson's new film, The Smashing Machine, revolves around the character of a MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, who reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships.
The Smashing Machine will premiere in theatres on October 3rd, 2025.