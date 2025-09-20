Romeo Beckham, Amelia Gray spark romance rumors after LFW appearance

Romeo Beckham has finally moved on from his former flame, Kim Turnbull, as he reunited with new girlfriend, Amelia Grey, at London Fashion Week.
The 23-year-old fashion model hit the runway alongside his new love interest for the H&M180 show during the star-studded event.
On Thursday, September 18, Romeo sparked romance speculations with his fellow model, with whom he has been sparking romance speculations since last year.
According to Daily Mail, the second youngest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has also come face-to-face with another former girlfriend, Mia Regan, during LFW 2025.
For the fashion event, the former footballer sported a black oversized leather jacket, which he paired with a matching shirt and cargo trousers.
Amelia was wearing a mini dress along with racy thigh-high PVC boots and matching gloves.
For those unaware, Romeo’s new flame is the daughter of US TV star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, and has been making a name for herself in her own right.
It is important to note that Romeo Beckham’s new relationship with Amelia Grey comes after he parted ways with his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s former partner, Kim Turnbull, in May 2025.
As of now, neither Romeo Beckham nor Amelia Grey has responded to these ongoing romance reports.