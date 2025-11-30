Royal

Queen Camilla makes emotional plea against key issue in new documentary

The British Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's new documentary's trailer on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Buckingham Palace has shared an emotional video of Queen Camilla raising bold awareness against society’s key issue. 

On Sunday, November 30, the British Royal Family took to its Instagram account to release an update on Her Majesty’s meaningful engagement.

According to the Royal announcement, King Charles III’s life partner has been running a campaign against Gender-Based Violence for sixteen days.

The new documentary shows the 78-year-old United Kingdom’s monarch touring charities and organizations to show unwavering support for the affected women.

"During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, discover more about Her Majesty The Queen’s longstanding work supporting survivors of domestic abuse," the King Charles’s office stated in the caption.

They continued explaining in the statement: "This ITV documentary, ‘Behind Closed Doors’, follows The Queen as she visits charities and organisations dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping those affected to rebuild their lives."

"Domestic abuse affects millions of people across the UK. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247," they concluded.

For the unversed, the ITV documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, was released on November 11, 2024, on ITV1 and ITVX. 

