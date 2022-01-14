FBR initiates investigation against Aima Baig: Read

Singer Aima Baig’s name has come under the scrutiny of FBR(Federal Board of Revenue) as she neglected to pay a tax amount of a total of 85 million rupees, as per reports.

As a result of not paying a whopping income tax amount, Aima received a notification from the FBR deputy Ali Raza Gillani asking all her personal vehicles to be confiscated in order to reclaim the large sum of tax.

The icon of the industry failed to pay taxes for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 and this could have adverse effects on her flourishing music career.

Not only Aima, but other renowned celebrities also have gotten their name tarnished under FBR control.

Aima has not yet spilled all on her sentiments surrounding the unpleasant situation.